Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Heavy rains have led to the overflowing of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, aggravating flooding issues across various districts in Punjab. The excess water release from Pong and Bhakra dams has heightened the situation, particularly affecting villages in low-lying areas.

In response to forecasts of further heavy rainfall, district administrations in regions such as Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, and Fazilka have ordered the closure of educational institutions to safeguard students and staff. The roads leading to schools have become waterlogged, making commute dangerous.

The Punjab government has announced a 'girdawari' survey to assess flood-inflicted damages, including crop losses. With meteorological predictions indicating more rainfall, the state remains on high alert, emphasizing prevention and community safety measures like 'Thikri Pehra' in vulnerable areas.

