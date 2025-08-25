Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab
In Punjab, heavy rains have caused the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to overflow, prompting school closures across several districts due to flooding concerns. Authorities in affected areas have taken precautionary measures to ensure safety, including holidays for educational institutions and 'girdawari' for damage assessment.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains have led to the overflowing of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, aggravating flooding issues across various districts in Punjab. The excess water release from Pong and Bhakra dams has heightened the situation, particularly affecting villages in low-lying areas.
In response to forecasts of further heavy rainfall, district administrations in regions such as Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, and Fazilka have ordered the closure of educational institutions to safeguard students and staff. The roads leading to schools have become waterlogged, making commute dangerous.
The Punjab government has announced a 'girdawari' survey to assess flood-inflicted damages, including crop losses. With meteorological predictions indicating more rainfall, the state remains on high alert, emphasizing prevention and community safety measures like 'Thikri Pehra' in vulnerable areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- flooding
- school closures
- Sutlej
- Beas
- Ravi
- heavy rains
- Pong dam
- Bhakra dam
- girdawari
ALSO READ
Beas River Breaches Spark Flood Fears in Hoshiarpur Villages
Relief Operations in Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rains
My mission opened doors for microgravity experiments in space by Indian scientists: Shubhanshu Shukla.
Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Joins BuildAhome as Brand Ambassador
Deluge Wreaks Havoc Across Indian States: Heavy Rains Toll Rises