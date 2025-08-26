Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: Flash Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Jammu Region

Heavy rains in the Jammu region caused devastating flash floods and landslides, leading to the suspension of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. At least 10 people died, and infrastructure was severely impacted. Emergency services were stretched thin, while evacuation efforts continued amidst the communication blackout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Severe flash floods and landslides, prompted by relentless rainfall, have wreaked havoc across the Jammu region, claiming at least 10 lives, including six pilgrims near the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Infrastructure has been critically damaged, mobile communication infrastructure has collapsed, and key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar highway, remain blocked.

Emergency services continue rescue and relief operations despite communication blackouts, while civil authorities urge citizens to avoid vulnerable areas as heavy rains are forecast to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

