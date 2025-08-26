Chaos Unleashed: Flash Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Jammu Region

Severe flash floods and landslides, prompted by relentless rainfall, have wreaked havoc across the Jammu region, claiming at least 10 lives, including six pilgrims near the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Infrastructure has been critically damaged, mobile communication infrastructure has collapsed, and key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar highway, remain blocked.

Emergency services continue rescue and relief operations despite communication blackouts, while civil authorities urge citizens to avoid vulnerable areas as heavy rains are forecast to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)