Pioneering an Urban Future: Assam's Special Development Zone

A high-level committee, led by Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, has been tasked with steering the development of a Special Development Zone (SDZ) near National Highway 24 in Guwahati. The project aims to significantly enhance urban infrastructure and economic growth.

The committee, comprising officials from various state departments and corporations, convened its first meeting under Kota's chairmanship. The agenda included integrating infrastructure components like connectivity, water supply, and power to mitigate issues such as water-logging and to ensure essential services.

In the deliberations, the team discussed the potential engagement of expert consultants and revisited regulations to ensure comprehensive alignment with Assam's long-term development objectives. Chief Secretary Kota emphasized the project's vision to create a landmark urban hub bolstering Assam's infrastructure and economic landscape.