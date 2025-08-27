Devastating Floods Swamp Kartarpur Corridor Amid Rising Tensions

Floodwaters from the Ravi River have inundated the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan's Punjab, leaving over 100 people stranded, authorities announced on Wednesday. The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and the entire corridor complex are submerged, with rescue efforts underway by boats and helicopters.

According to Narowal Deputy Commissioner Hasan Raza, India's release of water into the Ravi has exacerbated the flooding, causing the river to swell above its capacity. The Ravi River's flow was recorded at 155,000 cusecs at Kot Nain, surpassing its 150,000 cusecs capacity.

The flooding follows a rare warning from India to Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, marking the first official communication since a brief conflict in May. The incident highlights deteriorating relations, as flood alerts are typically shared via the Indus Water Commission.

Heavy rains, combined with overflow from local drains, have flooded vast areas, severely damaging rice fields and animal fodder, officials reported. Nearly two lakh people have been displaced as authorities issue ongoing alerts about rising water levels.