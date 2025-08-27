Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi: Battling Nature's Fury in Jammu and Kashmir

Record rainfall unleashed devastation in Jammu and Kashmir, causing landslides and flash floods. The disaster has resulted in 36 fatalities and extensive damage to infrastructure, prompting relief efforts and halted pilgrimages. Authorities are working to restore normalcy amid the recovery of bodies and evacuation of vulnerable areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark reminder of nature's unpredictability, Jammu and Kashmir have been engulfed by record rainfall, leading to landslides and flash floods that have claimed 36 lives. The region is in upheaval, with the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route witnessing devastating landslides.

The persistent downpours across the northern territory have also forced the closure of schools and disrupted rail services, as the floodwaters breached several key infrastructures, halting daily life. Authorities have moved swiftly to monitor and alleviate the crisis, restoring network services and facilitating evacuations.

As emergency relief operations unfold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are actively coordinating efforts to ensure safety and recovery, while expressing condolences to those affected. The abrupt stoppage of rain has given a ray of hope for the ongoing rescue operations.

