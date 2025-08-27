Yamuna River Dangerously Surpasses Flood Levels
The Yamuna River breached its danger mark of 205.33 metres after reaching 205.35 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. For the second day, it stayed above the warning level. With continuous water releases from key barrages, officials are on high alert, monitoring conditions and advising evacuations.
The Yamuna River reached a perilous 205.35 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials reported on Wednesday evening.
The river has been rising since morning, maintaining levels above the warning mark of 204.50 metres for the second day. The Central Water Commission had forecasted the breach by evening hours, urging vigilance and preparation for possible evacuations.
Key observation points, like the Old Railway Bridge, are being monitored closely. Consistent releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages have contributed to the rising levels, with officials noting approximately 41,206 cusecs and 55,830 cusecs of water are being discharged every hour from each barrage respectively.
