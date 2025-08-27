Left Menu

Yamuna River Dangerously Surpasses Flood Levels

The Yamuna River breached its danger mark of 205.33 metres after reaching 205.35 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. For the second day, it stayed above the warning level. With continuous water releases from key barrages, officials are on high alert, monitoring conditions and advising evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:43 IST
Yamuna River Dangerously Surpasses Flood Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River reached a perilous 205.35 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials reported on Wednesday evening.

The river has been rising since morning, maintaining levels above the warning mark of 204.50 metres for the second day. The Central Water Commission had forecasted the breach by evening hours, urging vigilance and preparation for possible evacuations.

Key observation points, like the Old Railway Bridge, are being monitored closely. Consistent releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages have contributed to the rising levels, with officials noting approximately 41,206 cusecs and 55,830 cusecs of water are being discharged every hour from each barrage respectively.

TRENDING

1
FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

 Global
2
Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

 India
3
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

 Global
4
Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025