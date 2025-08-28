Left Menu

Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

A large-scale overnight drone and missile attack by Russian forces on Kyiv has resulted in four deaths, over 20 injuries, and significant damage across multiple districts. The assault targeted residential buildings and sparked numerous fires, prompting emergency responders to search for trapped residents amidst the destruction.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces executed a massive drone and missile assault on Kyiv overnight, leaving four dead and injuring more than 20 individuals, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack caused substantial damage to residential areas across the capital city.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed the casualties on Telegram, noting that two children were among the deceased. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that three of the 22 injured are also children. The attack involved coordinated strikes from multiple directions, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Efforts are underway to rescue residents from damaged structures, especially after two apartment buildings sustained heavy damage on either side of the Dnipro River. Fires have erupted citywide, with emergency services responding to over 20 sites to mitigate the aftermath of the strikes.

Latest News

