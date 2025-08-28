Deadly Drone Strikes Shatter Kyiv's Night Sky

Russian forces executed a massive drone and missile assault on Kyiv overnight, leaving four dead and injuring more than 20 individuals, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack caused substantial damage to residential areas across the capital city.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed the casualties on Telegram, noting that two children were among the deceased. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that three of the 22 injured are also children. The attack involved coordinated strikes from multiple directions, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Efforts are underway to rescue residents from damaged structures, especially after two apartment buildings sustained heavy damage on either side of the Dnipro River. Fires have erupted citywide, with emergency services responding to over 20 sites to mitigate the aftermath of the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)