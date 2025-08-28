After the Deluge: Villages in Bundi Seek Revival Amidst Calamity
Villagers in Bundi district are struggling to rebuild lives following devastating floods. With crops destroyed and homes damaged, residents face significant challenges. Local leaders criticize the lack of government aid, emphasizing urgent needs for relief. Despite ongoing efforts, many endure hardships without electricity and basic resources.
The aftermath of severe flooding in Bundi district has left villagers grappling with the monumental task of rebuilding their lives. As the waters recede, residents are occupied with drying belongings and clearing debris from their homes and shops.
Farmers are among the hardest hit, with soyabean, mung, urad, and makka crops suffering total destruction. Villages like Dokun and Deveriya, in particular, faced the brunt as torrents from the Paibalapura dam overflowed into homes during recent heavy rains.
Local leaders express frustration over the government's sluggish response, with essential services like electricity and potable water still unavailable to many. Political representatives call for immediate and substantial aid as residents urgently need relief.
