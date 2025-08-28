EU Delegation Damaged in Russian Attack on Kyiv

Russia launched an overnight drone and missile attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, causing damage to the building housing the European Union's delegation, according to the EU Commission.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported among EU staff; however, the strikes killed 10 individuals and wounded 38 in other city areas, leading to widespread destruction across seven districts, officials noted.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia's indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure, while EU Commissioner Marta Kos expressed solidarity with those affected, denouncing the assault as a rejection of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)