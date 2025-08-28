Left Menu

EU Delegation Damaged in Russian Attack on Kyiv

A Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv damaged the EU delegation's building, with no casualties reported among the EU staff. EU leaders condemned the attack, urging Russia to cease its aggression and engage in peaceful negotiations. The assault resulted in 10 deaths and injuries to 38 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched an overnight drone and missile attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, causing damage to the building housing the European Union's delegation, according to the EU Commission.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported among EU staff; however, the strikes killed 10 individuals and wounded 38 in other city areas, leading to widespread destruction across seven districts, officials noted.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia's indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure, while EU Commissioner Marta Kos expressed solidarity with those affected, denouncing the assault as a rejection of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

