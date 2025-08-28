Left Menu

India's Torrential Rains: Swamped Villages and Rescues

Heavy rains across India have led to widespread flooding, disrupting lives from Himachal Pradesh to Kerala. Roads and bridges have washed away, isolating villages, while rescuers work tirelessly. Relief operations, including air-drops of essential supplies, are underway to assist affected communities. The adverse weather conditions are worsening, with further rains forecasted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is grappling with severe flooding as torrential rains hit from Himachal Pradesh in the north to Kerala in the south. Roads and bridges have been washed away, leaving villages cut off. Rescue teams are in a race against time to aid the stranded, with air-drops of essentials being planned.

In Himachal Pradesh's Bada Bangal village, flash floods washed away key government buildings, while neighboring Kashmir saw a temporary reprieve from the persistent deluge. In Punjab, central and state agencies are evacuating hundreds, and the Army is deployed in Amritsar to assist those stranded.

Meanwhile, the water levels in rivers like the Ganga in Varanasi are rising, disrupting daily activities. Meteorological forecasts indicate continuous rainfall, increasing concerns about further devastation and urging more proactive flood mitigation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

