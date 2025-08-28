India's Torrential Rains: Swamped Villages and Rescues

India is grappling with severe flooding as torrential rains hit from Himachal Pradesh in the north to Kerala in the south. Roads and bridges have been washed away, leaving villages cut off. Rescue teams are in a race against time to aid the stranded, with air-drops of essentials being planned.

In Himachal Pradesh's Bada Bangal village, flash floods washed away key government buildings, while neighboring Kashmir saw a temporary reprieve from the persistent deluge. In Punjab, central and state agencies are evacuating hundreds, and the Army is deployed in Amritsar to assist those stranded.

Meanwhile, the water levels in rivers like the Ganga in Varanasi are rising, disrupting daily activities. Meteorological forecasts indicate continuous rainfall, increasing concerns about further devastation and urging more proactive flood mitigation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)