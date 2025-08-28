Monsoon Havoc: Punjab's Battle Against Floodwaters

Pakistani officials reported on Thursday that over a million individuals have been evacuated from Punjab province, marking the worst flooding in four decades. Torrential monsoon rains and India's excess water release have intensified the crisis, submerging hundreds of villages and vital grain crops according to disaster management authorities.

Locals in villages such as Qadirabad faced chest-deep waters following the Chenab River's overflow. The flooding, compounded by India's dam water release, has severely impacted Punjab, a major agricultural hub in Pakistan. Despite flood warnings, both Pakistan and India struggle under this heavy monsoon spell.

On Thursday, authorities managed to reduce water levels significantly by strategically breaching riverbanks to prevent infrastructure damage. Climate change and emerging weather patterns are cited as primary culprits behind these recurrent disasters, as Pakistan faces a grim monsoon legacy with rising fatalities and widespread destruction.

