Monsoon Havoc: Punjab's Battle Against Floodwaters

Over one million people have been evacuated from Punjab province due to the worst flooding in four decades, exacerbated by torrential rains and India's release of dam water. The disaster has submerged villages and threatened vital grain crops. Officials highlight climate change and shifting weather patterns as underlying causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:08 IST
Pakistani officials reported on Thursday that over a million individuals have been evacuated from Punjab province, marking the worst flooding in four decades. Torrential monsoon rains and India's excess water release have intensified the crisis, submerging hundreds of villages and vital grain crops according to disaster management authorities.

Locals in villages such as Qadirabad faced chest-deep waters following the Chenab River's overflow. The flooding, compounded by India's dam water release, has severely impacted Punjab, a major agricultural hub in Pakistan. Despite flood warnings, both Pakistan and India struggle under this heavy monsoon spell.

On Thursday, authorities managed to reduce water levels significantly by strategically breaching riverbanks to prevent infrastructure damage. Climate change and emerging weather patterns are cited as primary culprits behind these recurrent disasters, as Pakistan faces a grim monsoon legacy with rising fatalities and widespread destruction.

