Uttarakhand in Turmoil: Cloudbursts Cause Death and Destruction
Heavy rains and cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand, resulting in four deaths and three missing persons across multiple districts. The calamity triggered landslides, causing significant damage to infrastructure and homes. Rescue operations are ongoing, and weather alerts have been issued to warn of further heavy rainfall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In Uttarakhand, four individuals have lost their lives while three remain missing due to severe rains and cloudbursts that devastated various districts early on Friday.
Heavy landslides buried numerous families under debris, with districts like Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar bearing the brunt of the natural disaster.
The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority reports significant infrastructural damage, as relief teams scramble through disrupted terrains to aid affected areas amid persistent rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SMVDSB Clarifies Yatra Safety Measures Amid Tragic Disaster Allegations
China's Politburo Urges Enhanced Disaster Preparedness
Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters
Himachal Assembly Pushes for National Disaster Status After Monsoon Devastation
Tarigami Urges Declaration of National Disaster Amid Jammu and Kashmir Floods