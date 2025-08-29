Uttarakhand in Turmoil: Cloudbursts Cause Death and Destruction

In Uttarakhand, four individuals have lost their lives while three remain missing due to severe rains and cloudbursts that devastated various districts early on Friday.

Heavy landslides buried numerous families under debris, with districts like Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar bearing the brunt of the natural disaster.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority reports significant infrastructural damage, as relief teams scramble through disrupted terrains to aid affected areas amid persistent rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)