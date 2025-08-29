Left Menu

Uttarakhand in Turmoil: Cloudbursts Cause Death and Destruction

Heavy rains and cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand, resulting in four deaths and three missing persons across multiple districts. The calamity triggered landslides, causing significant damage to infrastructure and homes. Rescue operations are ongoing, and weather alerts have been issued to warn of further heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttarakhand, four individuals have lost their lives while three remain missing due to severe rains and cloudbursts that devastated various districts early on Friday.

Heavy landslides buried numerous families under debris, with districts like Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar bearing the brunt of the natural disaster.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority reports significant infrastructural damage, as relief teams scramble through disrupted terrains to aid affected areas amid persistent rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

