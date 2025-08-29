Delhi Zoo Temporarily Closes Its Gates Due to H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak

The Delhi Zoo, a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts, will close its doors temporarily after two painted storks tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus. This decision, announced by zoo authorities on Friday, is part of a series of precautionary steps to contain the virus and protect both animals and visitors.

To prevent the spread of the disease to other birds, animals, or zoo staff, stringent safety protocols and monitoring measures have been enacted. The infected birds were tested at the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, confirming the presence of the virus on August 28.

The closure is aligned with the Centre's 2021 action plan for avian flu management. Enhanced surveillance and biosecurity measures have been rigorously implemented within the zoo. Authorities emphasize that the shutdown is a necessary step to safeguard public health, with the zoo remaining closed until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)