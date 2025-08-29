Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Temporarily Closes Its Gates Due to H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak

The Delhi Zoo has been shut down following the detection of H5N1 bird flu virus in two painted storks. Officials have implemented strict safety measures to prevent further spread. Samples confirmed infection on August 28, and the closure aims to safeguard public health as per India's avian flu action plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:42 IST
Delhi Zoo Temporarily Closes Its Gates Due to H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Zoo, a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts, will close its doors temporarily after two painted storks tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus. This decision, announced by zoo authorities on Friday, is part of a series of precautionary steps to contain the virus and protect both animals and visitors.

To prevent the spread of the disease to other birds, animals, or zoo staff, stringent safety protocols and monitoring measures have been enacted. The infected birds were tested at the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, confirming the presence of the virus on August 28.

The closure is aligned with the Centre's 2021 action plan for avian flu management. Enhanced surveillance and biosecurity measures have been rigorously implemented within the zoo. Authorities emphasize that the shutdown is a necessary step to safeguard public health, with the zoo remaining closed until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

 Global
2
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till rese...

 India
3
Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

 Global
4
Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025