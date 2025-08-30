Left Menu

Rapid Blaze Engulfs Kashpath Village Homes

A devastating fire broke out in Kashpath village near the Line of Control in the Tulail area of Gurez, Bandipora district. Wooden structures caused the blaze to spread swiftly, damaging 15 buildings, including residential homes, before fire services could bring it under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandipora | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:24 IST
Rapid Blaze Engulfs Kashpath Village Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bandipora district faced a harrowing incident on Saturday as a massive blaze erupted in Kashpath village, located near the Line of Control in the Tulail area of Gurez, officials confirmed.

The Fire and Emergency Services (FES) reported that the fire spread rapidly throughout the neighborhood due to the predominance of wooden structures.

A total of 15 structures, including residential houses, were reportedly damaged in the inferno, which has since been contained, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
2
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
3
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India
4
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025