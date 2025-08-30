Rapid Blaze Engulfs Kashpath Village Homes

Bandipora district faced a harrowing incident on Saturday as a massive blaze erupted in Kashpath village, located near the Line of Control in the Tulail area of Gurez, officials confirmed.

The Fire and Emergency Services (FES) reported that the fire spread rapidly throughout the neighborhood due to the predominance of wooden structures.

A total of 15 structures, including residential houses, were reportedly damaged in the inferno, which has since been contained, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)