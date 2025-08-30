Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris
A 35-year-old man named Sukunda Rao was fatally attacked by a wild elephant in Nilgiris district, near an electric fence on agricultural land. The incident, occurring on August 29, is under police investigation.
A 35-year-old man was tragically killed in an attack by a wild elephant in the Manjoor area of Nilgiris district, according to a forest department official.
Authorities discovered the body of Sukunda Rao near an electric fence on agricultural land in the hilly region.
The attack is believed to have occurred on the night of August 29, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.
