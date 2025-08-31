Godavari's Rising Waters: Second Flood Alert Issued in Telangana

Authorities in Telangana have issued a second flood warning for the Godavari river as water levels soared to 48 feet at Bhadrachalam, a prominent temple town. With the river reaching critical levels by 9 AM, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil said the situation was being closely monitored.

The district has experienced torrential rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari, prompting the Collector to urge residents in at-risk villages to stay alert. He assured that preparations for rehabilitation are in full swing, including setting up more centers if needed. Essential services such as drinking water, food, medical aid, and power supply are being prioritized.

The public was advised against bathing in the Godavari, and all boat trips have been strictly prohibited. The IMD's Meteorological Centre has alerted the region to anticipate heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms with winds reaching 30-40 kmph until September 3, heightening concerns for local communities.