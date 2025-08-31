Left Menu

Expired Gelatin Sticks Found in Nashik District Cleanup

Expired gelatin sticks used in mining were found in sacks along the Nandini riverbanks during a cleanup in Nashik. While posing no immediate explosion threat, police plan to take action for improper disposal, flouting safety rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:47 IST
Expired Gelatin Sticks Found in Nashik District Cleanup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a cleanup operation along the Nandini river in Nashik, expired gelatin sticks used in mining were discovered, according to a police report. Found amidst a tree plantation and river rejuvenation initiative, these materials have expired, rendering them harmless for explosive purposes.

Authorities, including the police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and a canine unit, thoroughly inspected the site to ensure public safety. While the gelatin sticks pose no current danger, their disposal violates safety protocols.

An investigation is underway, and responsible parties will face legal consequences for improper disposal, as emphasized by the Mumbaik Naka police station official.

TRENDING

1
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires bullets at us: Manoj Jarange.

Won't budge from protest venue till demands met even if Fadnavis govt fires ...

 India
3
Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

Landslide Traps NHPC Workers in Uttarakhand Power Project

 India
4
Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action

Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Governmen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025