Expired Gelatin Sticks Found in Nashik District Cleanup
Expired gelatin sticks used in mining were found in sacks along the Nandini riverbanks during a cleanup in Nashik. While posing no immediate explosion threat, police plan to take action for improper disposal, flouting safety rules.
- Country:
- India
During a cleanup operation along the Nandini river in Nashik, expired gelatin sticks used in mining were discovered, according to a police report. Found amidst a tree plantation and river rejuvenation initiative, these materials have expired, rendering them harmless for explosive purposes.
Authorities, including the police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and a canine unit, thoroughly inspected the site to ensure public safety. While the gelatin sticks pose no current danger, their disposal violates safety protocols.
An investigation is underway, and responsible parties will face legal consequences for improper disposal, as emphasized by the Mumbaik Naka police station official.
- READ MORE ON:
- gelatin sticks
- Nashik
- mining
- expired
- safety
- police
- disposal
- cleanup
- Nandini river
- BDDS
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Rolls Out 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Road Safety Campaign
SCCL Aims for Accident-Free Mines with Enhanced Safety Measures
Punjab Police Disrupt Major Drug Smuggling Network
Safety First: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted by Landslides
New Leadership in Tamil Nadu Police: G Venkataraman Takes Charge