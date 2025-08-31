Expired Gelatin Sticks Found in Nashik District Cleanup

During a cleanup operation along the Nandini river in Nashik, expired gelatin sticks used in mining were discovered, according to a police report. Found amidst a tree plantation and river rejuvenation initiative, these materials have expired, rendering them harmless for explosive purposes.

Authorities, including the police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and a canine unit, thoroughly inspected the site to ensure public safety. While the gelatin sticks pose no current danger, their disposal violates safety protocols.

An investigation is underway, and responsible parties will face legal consequences for improper disposal, as emphasized by the Mumbaik Naka police station official.