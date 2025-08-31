Maharashtra's Rural Roads Get New Identity: A Coding Revolution
Maharashtra introduces a unique coding system for its rural roads to enhance connectivity and tackle encroachments. This initiative, spearheaded by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to boost rural infrastructure, aiding farmers in transporting their produce. The system involves detailed demarcation and record-keeping, ensuring comprehensive monitoring and implementation.
Maharashtra's rural roads are set to undergo a transformation with a new coding system, introduced by the state's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Each road will be given a unique code in an effort to improve connectivity and address encroachment issues, promising significant infrastructure enhancement.
Good rural roads are deemed essential for farmers, facilitating agricultural activities and transport to markets, according to Bawankule. This systematic approach aims to strengthen rural infrastructure, promote smooth connectivity, and provide long-term relief for the farming community.
The initiative will involve village officials in preparing road lists, which are to be approved and forwarded to the Land Records Department. Modern technology will aid in demarcation, while a new register will maintain records. District-level committees will oversee implementation and address farmers' concerns.
