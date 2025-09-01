Roof Collapse in Police Lines: Ensuring Safety Amidst Adversity

A roof section of a house in the police lines area collapsed on Sunday evening, resulting in minor injuries to an occupant. According to officials, Omkar, a tailor residing at the property, was hurt, while the rest of the family remained unharmed.

Officials said the collapse may have been precipitated by relentless rains that weakened the structure. Upon receiving the distress call, police promptly arrived at the scene for relief operations. Notable officials, including ADG Bhanu Bhaskar and SSP Vipin Tada, inspected the site to evaluate the damage.

SSP Tada assured the public that Omkar's family, relocated to a hospital for check-ups, is safe. Omkar, who sustained minor injuries, is undergoing treatment. A technical assessment of the damaged building is to be executed, and temporary housing has been arranged for the affected family.