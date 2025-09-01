Left Menu

Roof Collapse in Police Lines: Ensuring Safety Amidst Adversity

A house roof in police lines collapsed, causing minor injuries to resident Omkar. Authorities suspect rain weakened the structure. Immediate relief efforts ensued, ensuring the family's safety. Officials, including ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, assessed the situation, offering temporary housing and an upcoming technical investigation. Omkar received medical attention and is recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 01-09-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 00:21 IST
A roof section of a house in the police lines area collapsed on Sunday evening, resulting in minor injuries to an occupant. According to officials, Omkar, a tailor residing at the property, was hurt, while the rest of the family remained unharmed.

Officials said the collapse may have been precipitated by relentless rains that weakened the structure. Upon receiving the distress call, police promptly arrived at the scene for relief operations. Notable officials, including ADG Bhanu Bhaskar and SSP Vipin Tada, inspected the site to evaluate the damage.

SSP Tada assured the public that Omkar's family, relocated to a hospital for check-ups, is safe. Omkar, who sustained minor injuries, is undergoing treatment. A technical assessment of the damaged building is to be executed, and temporary housing has been arranged for the affected family.

