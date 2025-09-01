Tragedy Strikes as Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan

Eastern Afghanistan is reeling after a powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous region near the Pakistan border, prompting fears of significant casualties. Local officials confirmed the tremor impacted the Jalalabad area around midnight, sending shockwaves through communities already grappling with recent natural disasters.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), amplifying its impact in affected areas. Rescue efforts are underway as authorities assess damage and respond to the immediate needs of the survivors.

The recent quake echoes a devastating incident in October 2023, when a similar seismic event in Afghanistan's western province of Herat claimed more than 2,400 lives, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of this region to natural catastrophes.

(With inputs from agencies.)