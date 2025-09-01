Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, causing widespread fear of casualties. The tremor occurred around midnight near Jalalabad and had a depth of 10 kilometers. This incident follows the October 2023 earthquake in Herat province that resulted in over 2,400 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eastern Afghanistan is reeling after a powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous region near the Pakistan border, prompting fears of significant casualties. Local officials confirmed the tremor impacted the Jalalabad area around midnight, sending shockwaves through communities already grappling with recent natural disasters.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), amplifying its impact in affected areas. Rescue efforts are underway as authorities assess damage and respond to the immediate needs of the survivors.

The recent quake echoes a devastating incident in October 2023, when a similar seismic event in Afghanistan's western province of Herat claimed more than 2,400 lives, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of this region to natural catastrophes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge: PM Modi at SCO summit.

India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and ...

 Global
2
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

 India
3
I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM Modi at SCO summit.

I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM...

 Global
4
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025