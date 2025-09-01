Yamuna Swells: Floodgates Open Amidst Torrential Rains

The Yamuna river, swollen by recent relentless rains, prompted the opening of floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage on Monday. Officials reported that water flow peaked at 3.29 lakh cusecs, marking the highest this monsoon season.

Vijay Garg, executive engineer of the Irrigation Department, classified any flow over 2.5 lakh cusecs as a 'high flood.' Water released from this barrage typically takes two days to reach Delhi, necessitating alerts and increased vigilance in nearby villages and districts.

Heavy rains in Haryana inundated several areas, including Panchkula, Yamunanagar, and Ambala. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured that the state is prepared for flood responses, instructing officials to draft preemptive action plans for riverbank communities. Additionally, neighboring Punjab faces similar challenges with the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers swelling due to rains in their catchment areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)