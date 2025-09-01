Yamuna Swells: Floodgates Open Amidst Torrential Rains
Due to incessant rains, water levels in the Yamuna river have risen significantly, prompting the opening of floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage. The highest flow recorded this monsoon is 3.29 lakh cusecs, leading to alerts and monitoring efforts in various at-risk districts across Haryana and Punjab.
- Country:
- India
The Yamuna river, swollen by recent relentless rains, prompted the opening of floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage on Monday. Officials reported that water flow peaked at 3.29 lakh cusecs, marking the highest this monsoon season.
Vijay Garg, executive engineer of the Irrigation Department, classified any flow over 2.5 lakh cusecs as a 'high flood.' Water released from this barrage typically takes two days to reach Delhi, necessitating alerts and increased vigilance in nearby villages and districts.
Heavy rains in Haryana inundated several areas, including Panchkula, Yamunanagar, and Ambala. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured that the state is prepared for flood responses, instructing officials to draft preemptive action plans for riverbank communities. Additionally, neighboring Punjab faces similar challenges with the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers swelling due to rains in their catchment areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamuna
- monsoon
- floodgates
- river
- Hathnikund
- irrigation
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Nayab Singh Saini
- flood alert
ALSO READ
Haryana's Rain Fury: IMD Issues Red Alerts Amid Severe Waterlogging
Haryana's Response to Torrential Rains: A Ministerial Overview
Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K
Haryana Extends Support Amidst Flood Crisis in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir
Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support