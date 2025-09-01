Devastation in Shimla: Landslides, Rain Havoc Stir Panic

Heavy rainfall in Shimla has triggered deadly landslides, killing three people, including a father and his daughter. The district has received more than 115 mm of rain since Sunday, leading to blocked roads and canceled train services. The local meteorological department warns of continued extreme weather conditions.

Overnight landslides claimed the lives of Virender Kumar and his daughter in Junga, Shimla. In another tragic incident, an elderly woman was buried when her house collapsed in Chol Village. Evacuations were conducted in Rohru area as landslides endangered more families.

Infrastructure issues have emerged across the state, with numerous roads and power lines down. The state government is addressing disruptions, while the monsoons continue to cause widespread damage and casualties. So far, Shimla has suffered significant financial losses estimated at Rs 3,056 crore this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)