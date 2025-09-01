Left Menu

Torrential Rains Lash Rajasthan: Floods and Disruption Across the State

Heavy rains have disrupted life across Rajasthan, with Ajmer and Jodhpur experiencing flood-like conditions. Streets are submerged, traffic is hindered, and residents are confined to their homes. The Met department predicts continued rainfall, and a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal may further impact southern Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:19 IST
Torrential Rains Lash Rajasthan: Floods and Disruption Across the State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc across Rajasthan, causing severe flooding in Ajmer and Jodhpur. Streets are submerged, cutting off residents from essential services and creating significant challenges for the local populace.

Jodhpur's Chamoo area recorded the highest rainfall of 211 mm, while other areas such as Soor Sagar and Chopasani Road faced extreme waterlogging, disrupting traffic flow.

The weather department has forecast more rainfall in the coming days, exacerbating an already dire situation. A looming low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to intensify these conditions, particularly in southern Rajasthan next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

 India
2
Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

 India
3
Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

 India
4
Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025