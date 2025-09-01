Torrential Rains Lash Rajasthan: Floods and Disruption Across the State

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc across Rajasthan, causing severe flooding in Ajmer and Jodhpur. Streets are submerged, cutting off residents from essential services and creating significant challenges for the local populace.

Jodhpur's Chamoo area recorded the highest rainfall of 211 mm, while other areas such as Soor Sagar and Chopasani Road faced extreme waterlogging, disrupting traffic flow.

The weather department has forecast more rainfall in the coming days, exacerbating an already dire situation. A looming low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to intensify these conditions, particularly in southern Rajasthan next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)