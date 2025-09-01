Afghanistan's Earthquake: A Nation in Crisis Calls for Global Aid
One of Afghanistan's most devastating earthquakes has killed over 800 people and injured thousands. The Taliban administration faces resource challenges, and international aid is urgently needed. Rescuers are working to reach remote areas, while calls for global support continue as funding for humanitarian aid diminishes.
In what has become one of Afghanistan's most devastating natural disasters, an earthquake has claimed more than 800 lives, leaving at least 2,800 injured. The tragedy further strains the Taliban government's capacity, already burdened by a dwindling foreign aid supply and regional tensions.
Rescue teams rush to the hardest-hit areas, with helicopters airlifting survivors from debris-strewn villages along the Pakistani border. Zabihullah Mujahid, an administration spokesperson, reported massive casualties, particularly in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. The dire situation prompts urgent international appeals for assistance.
Despite the critical need for humanitarian support, international responses have been sluggish. The U.N. and humanitarian agencies emphasize that Afghanistan's plight is a 'forgotten crisis', while geopolitical factors and restrictive Taliban policies compound the difficulties in securing much-needed aid.
