Afghanistan's Earthquake: A Nation in Crisis Calls for Global Aid

In what has become one of Afghanistan's most devastating natural disasters, an earthquake has claimed more than 800 lives, leaving at least 2,800 injured. The tragedy further strains the Taliban government's capacity, already burdened by a dwindling foreign aid supply and regional tensions.

Rescue teams rush to the hardest-hit areas, with helicopters airlifting survivors from debris-strewn villages along the Pakistani border. Zabihullah Mujahid, an administration spokesperson, reported massive casualties, particularly in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. The dire situation prompts urgent international appeals for assistance.

Despite the critical need for humanitarian support, international responses have been sluggish. The U.N. and humanitarian agencies emphasize that Afghanistan's plight is a 'forgotten crisis', while geopolitical factors and restrictive Taliban policies compound the difficulties in securing much-needed aid.