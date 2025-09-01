Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Conducts Extensive Flood Relief Surveys in Bastar Division

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai surveyed flood-affected districts, highlighting swift relief efforts after rain-induced floods claimed eight lives. Over 2,000 were evacuated from affected areas, with emphasis on providing basic amenities in relief camps and expediting infrastructure restoration. Authorities ensured support for impacted families with a focus on healthcare and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:17 IST
Vishnu Deo Sai
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai undertook comprehensive aerial and ground surveys of the Bastar division, where devastating floods recently led to the loss of eight lives. Emphasizing the urgency of relief efforts, Sai instructed officials to expedite the rehabilitation process to guarantee swift assistance for affected families.

Following days of heavy rainfall, the districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar suffered extensive damage, with over 2,000 individuals evacuated to safety. The flooding resulted in the destruction of 495 homes, 96 livestock casualties, and substantial infrastructure damage.

Sai interacted with evacuees at relief camps, ensuring the provision of essential supplies like food and clean water, alongside assessing health services. A review meeting highlighted the need for prioritizing the welfare of vulnerable groups and accelerating the restoration of critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

