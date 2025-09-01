Chhattisgarh CM Conducts Extensive Flood Relief Surveys in Bastar Division

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai undertook comprehensive aerial and ground surveys of the Bastar division, where devastating floods recently led to the loss of eight lives. Emphasizing the urgency of relief efforts, Sai instructed officials to expedite the rehabilitation process to guarantee swift assistance for affected families.

Following days of heavy rainfall, the districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar suffered extensive damage, with over 2,000 individuals evacuated to safety. The flooding resulted in the destruction of 495 homes, 96 livestock casualties, and substantial infrastructure damage.

Sai interacted with evacuees at relief camps, ensuring the provision of essential supplies like food and clean water, alongside assessing health services. A review meeting highlighted the need for prioritizing the welfare of vulnerable groups and accelerating the restoration of critical infrastructure.

