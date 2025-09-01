Left Menu

Tragic Landslides in Himachal Pradesh Leave Devastation in Their Wake

Over the past 24 hours, landslides in Himachal Pradesh, brought on by heavy rains, have claimed the lives of five individuals, including a father and his daughter. The Shimla district experienced major disruptions, with schools closed and train services suspended due to road and rail blockages.

Updated: 01-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Himachal Pradesh as several fatal landslides occurred over the past 24 hours, driven by relentless heavy rainfall. Officials confirmed that among the victims were a father and his young daughter. The inclement weather has caused widespread disruption, leading the local government to take preventative measures.

In Shimla district, which bore the brunt of the rain with 122.8 mm recorded, authorities opted for a precautionary shutdown of educational institutions. The landslides also halted train services as multiple routes became impassable due to debris and road blockages.

The state's Meteorological Department issued a red alert, predicting further heavy rains in several districts. Amidst rescue operations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences for the lives lost. With roads closed and essential services like water and power disrupted, the region faces significant challenges in recovery.

