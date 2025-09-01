Tragic Landslides in Himachal Pradesh Leave Devastation in Their Wake

Tragedy struck Himachal Pradesh as several fatal landslides occurred over the past 24 hours, driven by relentless heavy rainfall. Officials confirmed that among the victims were a father and his young daughter. The inclement weather has caused widespread disruption, leading the local government to take preventative measures.

In Shimla district, which bore the brunt of the rain with 122.8 mm recorded, authorities opted for a precautionary shutdown of educational institutions. The landslides also halted train services as multiple routes became impassable due to debris and road blockages.

The state's Meteorological Department issued a red alert, predicting further heavy rains in several districts. Amidst rescue operations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences for the lives lost. With roads closed and essential services like water and power disrupted, the region faces significant challenges in recovery.