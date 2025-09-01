Left Menu

High-Tech Rescue in Pakistan's Record-Breaking Floods

Emergency workers in Pakistan's Punjab province are using drones to assist in rescues amidst historic flooding. More than 900,000 people have been evacuated. Authorities use modern technology and resources to address unprecedented conditions, while affected residents face severe hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhang | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:38 IST
High-Tech Rescue in Pakistan's Record-Breaking Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented wave of natural disasters, emergency workers in Pakistan's Punjab province are leveraging the power of drones to locate residents stranded by some of the worst flooding on record.

Over 900,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit villages. Officials are warning of further heavy rains amid an already dire situation.

Authorities have prioritized saving lives and supplying essential items, although rescue efforts continue to face challenges, leaving many families to grapple with the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

TRENDING

1
Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam History

Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam Histo...

 Global
2
Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

 Global
3
24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

 India
4
Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025