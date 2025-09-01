High-Tech Rescue in Pakistan's Record-Breaking Floods

In an unprecedented wave of natural disasters, emergency workers in Pakistan's Punjab province are leveraging the power of drones to locate residents stranded by some of the worst flooding on record.

Over 900,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit villages. Officials are warning of further heavy rains amid an already dire situation.

Authorities have prioritized saving lives and supplying essential items, although rescue efforts continue to face challenges, leaving many families to grapple with the loss of their homes and livelihoods.