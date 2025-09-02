Flooded Foundations: Families Evacuated in Jammu and Kashmir Due to Land Sinking
Nineteen families in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Samba districts were evacuated due to land sinking caused by continuous heavy rains. Eleven houses in Rajouri's Badhaal village were deemed at risk, while eight in Samba faced imminent collapse. Authorities provided relief and temporary accommodations to the affected families.
- Country:
- India
Due to relentless rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Samba districts, nineteen families were evacuated as land began to sink in certain areas. Officials reported that eleven houses in Rajouri's Badhaal village, now a designated risk zone, were emptied as a precautionary measure.
In Samba, eight homes near Jamoda village were also vacated as cracks appeared in the roads and buildings. Administrative teams swiftly intervened, relocating residents to safer locations and providing essential relief materials and housing accommodations.
Villager Mohammad Anwar highlighted the extent of the damage, noting a large fissure has formed in the ground. The local administration continues efforts to assist the affected families in these areas, which have seen significant damage to homes following persistent rainfall.
ALSO READ
Heavy Rains Expected in Arunachal Pradesh's Eastern Districts
Ravaging Rains: Punjab Battles Devastating Floods Across 12 Districts
Arrest of Gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba District
Tamil Nadu's Uneven Rainfall: Coastal and Northern Districts Drenched
Heavy Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded Districts