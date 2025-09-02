Rainstorms Ravage Kashmir: Streets Flooded and Commuters Stranded

Several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, experienced relentless rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday evening, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls. Key areas such as Residency Road, TRC Chowk, and Dal Gate bore the brunt of the downpour, causing discomfort for commuters and shopkeepers.

Forecasts by the meteorological department indicate further showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely to affect Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam. Authorities have advised residents to avoid electric poles and old trees and to refrain from boating activities in water bodies like Dal Lake due to safety concerns.

While the water levels in the Jhelum river and other water bodies remain below danger thresholds, there is a warning of moderate to heavy rain expected over Anantnag and Kulgam between Tuesday and Wednesday. Caution is particularly urged as a potential cloudburst has already led to rising water levels in the Akad stream in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)