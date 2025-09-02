Tragic Electrocution Claims Young Life in Etah
An 11-year-old girl named Srishti died in Etah district after a fatal electric shock from a water tap while filling water from a submersible pump. Despite being rushed to a medical college, she was declared dead. The family declined a postmortem examination.
An 11-year-old girl in Etah district tragically died after receiving a fatal electric shock from a water tap, police reported. The incident occurred in the Kotwali Dehat area.
Srishti, the young victim, was electrocuted while filling water from a submersible pump's tap outside her residence in Nagla Jagrup village. Her family immediately took her to a medical college, where she was declared dead by medical professionals.
Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer Jagdish Kumar confirmed that the cause of death was electrocution. The family opted against a postmortem, choosing instead to take the body home.
