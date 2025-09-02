Left Menu

Innovations in Quality Homes: Spotlight on CIFTIS 2025

The 2025 CIFTIS engineering consulting and construction services exhibition in Beijing highlights innovative technologies enhancing the quality of homes. The event, significant in promoting advanced engineering solutions, aims to showcase how technology can impact the construction industry profoundly.

In Beijing, the 2025 CIFTIS Engineering Consulting and Construction Services Exhibition is set to cast a spotlight on the nexus between technology and the quality of home construction, under the theme 'Technologies Empower Quality Homes.'

The exhibition marks a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge technologies within the construction industry, focusing on enhancing living conditions through innovation.

Industry insiders and experts will gather to discuss and demonstrate how these technological advancements can lead to superior engineering solutions, promoting a new era of quality in home-building.

