Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

A road in Delhi's Janakpuri area caved in on Tuesday evening, a result of severe waterlogging from heavy rainfall, officials reported.

The collapse caused significant traffic disruptions and led to police barricading the affected stretch to avert incidents. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) technical teams and the Delhi Jal Board were swiftly deployed to assess and repair the damage. Initially, the cave-in began as a small hole but rapidly expanded to a gap approximately 10 feet wide, according to Rakesh Kaushik, president of a local resident welfare association. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported from the incident.

No immediate comment was made by the MCD, but a senior police officer confirmed that once notified of the substantial hole, authorities promptly cordoned off the area, halting all traffic along the compromised road.

(With inputs from agencies.)