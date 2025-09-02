Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Mission: Puppies Saved from Flooded Complex

The Delhi Fire Service conducted a rescue operation in Najafgarh, saving trapped puppies from a flooded residential complex. Quick action was taken after receiving a call about the situation, showcasing the DFS's preparedness and commitment to saving lives, even those of animals, during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) made a daring rescue on Tuesday, following a heavy downpour in Najafgarh that inundated a residential complex. Several puppies were left stranded as the water levels rose rapidly.

Officials immediately responded to a distress call received around 5.15 pm, reporting the plight of the young animals. A coordinated team was dispatched to the site, demonstrating swift and efficient crisis management by the DFS.

The operation highlights the dedication of the city's fire department not only to human lives but also to the welfare of animals during sudden emergencies, reaffirming their role as protectors of all residents.

