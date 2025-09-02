Heroic Rescue Mission: Puppies Saved from Flooded Complex

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) made a daring rescue on Tuesday, following a heavy downpour in Najafgarh that inundated a residential complex. Several puppies were left stranded as the water levels rose rapidly.

Officials immediately responded to a distress call received around 5.15 pm, reporting the plight of the young animals. A coordinated team was dispatched to the site, demonstrating swift and efficient crisis management by the DFS.

The operation highlights the dedication of the city's fire department not only to human lives but also to the welfare of animals during sudden emergencies, reaffirming their role as protectors of all residents.