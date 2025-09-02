Tragedy in Kunar: Devastating Earthquake Ravages Afghan Villages

A devastating earthquake rocked Kunar province in southeastern Afghanistan, claiming over 1,400 lives and leaving more than 3,000 injured. Nasrullah Khan, an office worker from Kunar City, witnessed the heart-wrenching aftermath as he buried children and young men in mass graves.

Entire households have been wiped out, with villages turned to rubble and survivors left without aid. On Tuesday, a second quake exacerbated the situation, further flattening the area and causing more casualties. Gul Bibi, an elderly survivor, mourns the loss of her family beneath their destroyed home.

Rescue efforts continue as the United Nations warns the death toll is likely to rise. Amidst shrinking aid and constant aftershocks, Nasrullah and others race against time to retrieve bodies, while villagers like Ziarat Gul are forced to sleep in open fields, fearing another disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)