Left Menu

Tragedy in Kunar: Devastating Earthquake Ravages Afghan Villages

A powerful earthquake in Kunar province, Afghanistan, has left a trail of destruction, claiming over 1,400 lives and leaving thousands injured. Rescue efforts are underway amidst fears of further devastation, with survivors struggling to cope as villages are flattened and aid remains scarce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:27 IST
Tragedy in Kunar: Devastating Earthquake Ravages Afghan Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating earthquake rocked Kunar province in southeastern Afghanistan, claiming over 1,400 lives and leaving more than 3,000 injured. Nasrullah Khan, an office worker from Kunar City, witnessed the heart-wrenching aftermath as he buried children and young men in mass graves.

Entire households have been wiped out, with villages turned to rubble and survivors left without aid. On Tuesday, a second quake exacerbated the situation, further flattening the area and causing more casualties. Gul Bibi, an elderly survivor, mourns the loss of her family beneath their destroyed home.

Rescue efforts continue as the United Nations warns the death toll is likely to rise. Amidst shrinking aid and constant aftershocks, Nasrullah and others race against time to retrieve bodies, while villagers like Ziarat Gul are forced to sleep in open fields, fearing another disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharaj's Mastery: South Africa Dominates England at Headingley

Maharaj's Mastery: South Africa Dominates England at Headingley

 Global
2
Justice Barrett's Stance: Unwavering in Roe v. Wade Overturn

Justice Barrett's Stance: Unwavering in Roe v. Wade Overturn

 Global
3
Decade-Long Land Dispute Erupts in Legal Action Against Officials

Decade-Long Land Dispute Erupts in Legal Action Against Officials

 India
4
BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025