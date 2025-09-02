Left Menu

Swift Rescue in Raipur: Over 40 Saved from Fiery Blaze

A fire erupted in a seven-storey commercial building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, leading to a swift rescue operation where more than 40 people were safely evacuated. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short-circuit, was controlled within 90 minutes without any casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Raipur on Tuesday night when a fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building.

Authorities reported that more than 40 individuals were safely evacuated from the Baylon Tower, located in the VIP chowk area, within an hour and a half.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, though initial suspicions point to a possible short-circuit.

