Swift Rescue in Raipur: Over 40 Saved from Fiery Blaze
A fire erupted in a seven-storey commercial building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, leading to a swift rescue operation where more than 40 people were safely evacuated. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short-circuit, was controlled within 90 minutes without any casualties reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Raipur on Tuesday night when a fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building.
Authorities reported that more than 40 individuals were safely evacuated from the Baylon Tower, located in the VIP chowk area, within an hour and a half.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, though initial suspicions point to a possible short-circuit.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Zoo Implements Safety Measures Amid Avian Flu Scare
Kashmir Police Enforce Safety Measures Amid Weather Warnings
Andhra Pradesh Powers Forward: Energy Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives
Tragic Rat Attack at Indore Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Tragic Journey: Hospital's Hearse Denial Sparks Outrage in Chhattisgarh