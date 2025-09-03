Euro Zone Bond Yields: Navigating Highs Amidst Debt Concerns

Euro zone bond yields experienced turbulent movements on Wednesday, hovering around multi-year highs as investors voiced concerns over the sustainability of government debt. This comes at the start of a busy debt issuance season.

Germany's 30-year bond yield surged to a 14-year peak of 3.4340% before a slight decrease, mirroring movements in the U.S. 30-year Treasury yields. Similar trends were noted in France and Italy.

As Europe prepares for substantial bond supplies, scheduled political events in France and Japan heighten uncertainty. Investors also await pivotal U.S. economic data anticipated to influence Federal Reserve decisions.