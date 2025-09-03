Left Menu

Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

The Kerala government is developing an urban policy to manage rapid development until 2050. Minister M B Rajesh highlights the state's urban future, with a conclave in Kochi to shape the Urban Commission's recommendations. The policy aims to address climate challenges and urban growth.

The Kerala government is poised to introduce a comprehensive urban policy aimed at guiding the state's development trajectory by 2050, according to Minister for Local Governments M B Rajesh.

Addressing the media, Rajesh outlined the plan as Kerala edges towards becoming one of the world's largest urban zones. The framework is designed to manage the state's imminent urban expansion and address existing issues from past unplanned growth.

An international urban conclave in Kochi, slated for September 12-13 and inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will convene experts, officials, and stakeholders from across the Global South. The event will finalize the Urban Commission's recommendations, focusing on sustainable urban planning amid climate change challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

