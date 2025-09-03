Delhi's Leap Forward: Local Engineering Cadre to Drive Infrastructure Success
The Delhi Cabinet has approved the establishment of a separate engineering cadre within the Public Works Department to expedite construction projects and improve accountability. This strategic move empowers the Delhi Government to independently recruit engineers, aiming to transform the capital's infrastructure and enhance developmental efficiency.
In a transformative decision aimed at bolstering infrastructure development, the Delhi Cabinet has sanctioned the formation of a distinct engineering cadre within the Public Works Department. The approval, announced during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, signifies a paradigm shift in the capital's approach to construction projects.
Delhi now has the authority to recruit engineers independently, breaking free from the Central Public Works Department's longstanding control over engineering services. This move is poised to accelerate project timelines and simplify administrative processes, according to an official statement.
Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the potential of this decision to catalyze the construction of modern infrastructure, including new secretariats and sports complexes. The establishment of a specialized, accountable local engineering workforce is set to reshape Delhi's urban landscape and fulfill the city's vision of becoming a 'Viksit Delhi'.
