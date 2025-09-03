Left Menu

Italy's Innovative Exhibition: The Sound of Savoury

The EU is enhancing satellite defenses against GPS jamming, following an incident affecting the European Commission President's flight. Meanwhile, an exhibition in Italy explores how sound influences food perception, with auditory elements affecting appetite and flavor at the MUSE science museum in Trento.

03-09-2025
Italy's Innovative Exhibition: The Sound of Savoury
The European Union plans to fortify its satellite defenses in response to GPS signal interference. EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius announced the deployment of additional satellites in low Earth orbit to counteract such disruptions. The move comes after interference affected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft, with suspicions pointing to Russian interference.

In northern Italy, an innovative exhibition at the MUSE science museum is transforming the way people perceive taste by focusing on sound. "Food Sound" investigates the impact of auditory cues, such as the crunch of an apple or the sizzle of a pan, on appetite and flavor perception. The director, Patrizia Famà, highlights the role of neuroscience in reshaping culinary understanding.

This engaging experience guides visitors through interactive settings, illustrating how the brain processes sound and influences food preferences. The exhibition aims to expand conventional notions of taste by merging auditory science and culinary arts.

