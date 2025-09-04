Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Dam Breach Leads to Flash Flood Fatalities

A devastating flash flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district has resulted in five fatalities, following the breach of the Lutti (Satbahini) reservoir. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night after heavy rainfall and resulted in water cascading into residential areas and farmlands.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his dismay, attributing the tragedy to a lack of regular inspections by field officials. At a meeting in the state capital, he vowed that such negligence would be unacceptable and enforced strict compliance with the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

Search operations continue for two missing persons, while immediate steps have been discussed to improve dam safety and enhance coordination with district administrations. The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive plan to align target and actual irrigation capacity, urging for more diligence in the future.