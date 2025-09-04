Rescue and Recovery: Over 200 Families Saved Amidst Jhelum River Floods

In Budgam district, approximately 200 families found themselves rescued on Thursday after the Jhelum River breached its banks, causing severe flooding. The rescue operations, led by Srinagar Police alongside SDRF and River Police, were conducted across the district's most vulnerable regions, ensuring the safety of affected citizens.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized previous governments for inadequate flood management following the devastating 2014 floods, stating that proactive measures would have prevented the current situation. He vowed to take steps to avert future disasters and will appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a comprehensive loss assessment in affected areas.

Efforts to mitigate the impact included strategic evacuations, with families relocated from heavily impacted zones, including Peerzo Island and Basant Bagh. Srinagar Police have established round-the-clock helplines and urged the public to report hazards while encouraging the avoidance of unnecessary travel as educational institutions remain closed.

