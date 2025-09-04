Left Menu

Avalanche Alert: Safety Measures in Kedarnath's Glacial Region

An avalanche occurred near Kedarnath's Chorabari glacier, causing no damage. The Rudraprayag district administration reported the event happened five kilometers above the shrine. While the situation is normal, rescue teams and experts are on alert to ensure safety, urging the public to remain calm and avoid spreading panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An avalanche was reported near the Chorabari glacier above Kedarnath on Thursday, causing no damage, as confirmed by officials.

The Rudraprayag district administration stated the avalanche occurred around 2 pm, five kilometers above the revered Kedarnath shrine. Despite the normal situation, they have placed rescue teams on high alert as a precaution.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar, mentioned that avalanches are a common occurrence in the Himalayas due to prevailing weather conditions. An expert team has been mobilized to assess the situation on-site. Rajwar reassured the public, advising against panic and discouraging rumors.

