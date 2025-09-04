Avalanche Alert: Safety Measures in Kedarnath's Glacial Region

An avalanche was reported near the Chorabari glacier above Kedarnath on Thursday, causing no damage, as confirmed by officials.

The Rudraprayag district administration stated the avalanche occurred around 2 pm, five kilometers above the revered Kedarnath shrine. Despite the normal situation, they have placed rescue teams on high alert as a precaution.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar, mentioned that avalanches are a common occurrence in the Himalayas due to prevailing weather conditions. An expert team has been mobilized to assess the situation on-site. Rajwar reassured the public, advising against panic and discouraging rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)