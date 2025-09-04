Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Malad Firecracker Shop: Quick Response Ensures Safety

A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Malad, Mumbai, causing extensive damage but fortunately resulting in no injuries. The blaze started around 7pm and was successfully extinguished by 10:30pm. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, with cooling operations underway at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic fire erupted in a Malad firecracker shop on Thursday evening, fortunately resulting in no injuries, according to civic authorities.

The blaze, located in a chawl on Undrai Road near the Malad police station, was reported at approximately 7pm. Prompt action by deploying four fire engines helped contain the situation.

By 10:30pm, the fire was extinguished, and officials are now focused on cooling operations at the site. Investigations are underway to determine the fire's origin, ensuring the community remains vigilant.

