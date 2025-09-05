Left Menu

Nationwide Alerts: Severe Flood Warnings Across Multiple States

The Central Water Commission has issued warnings of widespread flooding in several states, with 22 river monitoring stations in 'severe flood' status. Key areas include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Authorities are urged to regulate dams to prevent further downstream impact, as heavy rains continue in numerous regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:03 IST
Nationwide Alerts: Severe Flood Warnings Across Multiple States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has sounded an alarm over extensive flooding nationwide, as 22 river monitoring stations have reported 'severe flood' conditions. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are among the worst affected, with heavy rainfall exacerbating the situation.

The daily flood situation report highlights that several critical locations, including Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal, are witnessing alarming water levels. Consequently, forecasts for inflows have been disseminated for 46 dams and barrages, emphasizing the need for strict regulation of dam operations.

Local authorities have been advised to follow standard protocols to mitigate downstream flooding impacts. Meanwhile, several rivers, such as the Yamuna in Delhi and the Narmada in Gujarat, continue to present a severe risk, prompting high alerts and emergency measures across various districts.

TRENDING

1
Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

 Global
2
Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensions

Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensio...

 Global
3
US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

 Global
4
New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025