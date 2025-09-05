Nationwide Alerts: Severe Flood Warnings Across Multiple States
The Central Water Commission has issued warnings of widespread flooding in several states, with 22 river monitoring stations in 'severe flood' status. Key areas include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Authorities are urged to regulate dams to prevent further downstream impact, as heavy rains continue in numerous regions.
- Country:
- India
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has sounded an alarm over extensive flooding nationwide, as 22 river monitoring stations have reported 'severe flood' conditions. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are among the worst affected, with heavy rainfall exacerbating the situation.
The daily flood situation report highlights that several critical locations, including Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal, are witnessing alarming water levels. Consequently, forecasts for inflows have been disseminated for 46 dams and barrages, emphasizing the need for strict regulation of dam operations.
Local authorities have been advised to follow standard protocols to mitigate downstream flooding impacts. Meanwhile, several rivers, such as the Yamuna in Delhi and the Narmada in Gujarat, continue to present a severe risk, prompting high alerts and emergency measures across various districts.
