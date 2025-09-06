Left Menu

Punjab Flood Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Preparedness

Floods in Pakistan's Punjab province have resulted in 50 fatalities and affected nearly four million individuals since August 23. Torrential rain caused rivers to overflow, submerging villages and displacing residents. With over 200 deaths reported since June, the situation highlights the urgent need for effective disaster management strategies.

Lahore | Updated: 06-09-2025
  Pakistan

Floods ravaging Pakistan's Punjab province have claimed 50 lives and impacted approximately four million people since August 23, officials reported on Saturday. The ongoing torrential rainfall since mid-August has led to swollen rivers and tributaries that are now flowing above danger levels.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General, Irfan Ali Kathia, disclosed that around 1.84 million people trapped by floodwaters have been relocated to safety, with 1.34 million animals also evacuated. The disaster has affected over 3,900 villages, destroying crops on thousands of acres. Sialkot and Gujrat are reported to be the worst-hit districts.

The flood situation remains critical, with certain areas experiencing dangerous water levels. However, no new alerts have been issued in the past day, indicating a possible reprieve. With increasing rainfall forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority warns of further heavy rains affecting Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad. Infrastructure, including railways and electricity, has also suffered significant damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

