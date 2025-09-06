Left Menu

Tragedy in Kullu: Landslides Devastate Himachal Pradesh

A series of devastating landslides in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, have claimed eight lives, with one person still missing. Over 900 roads are obstructed, and essential services are disrupted. The state has endured major landslides and flash floods, with considerable damage reported. Rescue operations continue as authorities seek public assistance.

A tragic series of landslides have ravaged Himachal Pradesh's Kullu region, culminating in the loss of eight lives and leaving one person unaccounted for. The calamity has severely disrupted infrastructure, closing over 900 roads, including three national highways, and impacting essential services such as power and water.

Rescue teams have been working tirelessly, airlifting stranded individuals and coordinating relief efforts. The Chamba Deputy Commissioner confirmed that the last of the stranded pilgrims have been successfully evacuated, while appeal for public assistance to trace missing persons remains a priority.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the landslides, and a 200-metre hill section in Sirmour district remains unstable, threatening residents' safety. The state is grappling with significant rainfall anomalies, exacerbating the risk of further natural disasters in the coming days.

