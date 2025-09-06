Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan
In Pakistan's Punjab province, a rescue boat capsized, killing at least five people. The incident occurred due to strong currents while evacuating flood victims. Over 2 million people have been displaced, and relief efforts include 423 camps and medical facilities. Flooding has claimed at least 50 lives this season.
In the flood-ravaged region of southern Punjab, Pakistan, a rescue operation turned tragic on Saturday when a boat capsized, resulting in the deaths of at least five people, according to the disaster management agency.
The incident occurred in Multan district amidst strong currents as the boat was evacuating residents. While most passengers were rescued, officials reported that the flooding has affected more than 4,100 villages, displacing over 2 million people.
Relief efforts are underway, with authorities establishing 423 relief camps, 512 medical centers, and 432 veterinary posts, relocating over 1.5 million animals. At least 50 casualties have been reported this flood season, relief commissioner Nabil Javed stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
