Caught Between Shells and Floods: Jammu's Border Plight

Jammu's border villages, historically living under the shadow of cross-border shelling, are now grappling with a more immediate threat as flash floods ravage their homes and lands. Unprecedented monsoon rains have left the future of these communities uncertain, as they plead for urgent government intervention and relocation.

In Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control (LoC), villages were submerged when the Chenab River overflowed, causing devastating floods that displaced thousands. Villagers recall this as the worst flooding incident they've faced, as homes, roads, and livelihoods have been swept away, leaving them to seek shelter in makeshift camps.

Amidst the chaos, local leaders have called for a permanent solution to these recurring disasters, demanding relocation to safer areas. With agriculture devastated, residents also seek government compensation and assistance. Local BJP representatives have pledged financial contributions to the relief fund in response to this escalating crisis.

