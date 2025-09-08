Tragedy Strikes: Two Boys Drown in Haiderpur Canal
Two young boys, Aniket and Krishan Kumar, tragically drowned in the Haiderpur canal in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh. The boys, aged 9 and 13, ventured to the canal without adult supervision and slipped into the water. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
In a heartrending incident, two young boys tragically lost their lives to drowning in the Haiderpur canal located in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area. The victims, identified as Aniket (9) and Krishan Kumar (13), were from nearby slums, officials confirmed on Monday.
Authorities reported the boys went to the canal on Sunday afternoon, accidentally slipping into the waters. A distress call was received at 10.17 pm, leading to their immediate transportation to the BJRM Hospital, where both were declared dead upon arrival.
The police revealed that Aniket and Krishan Kumar ventured near the risky site without any adult supervision. Both boys' fathers were engaged in daily wage work during the occurrence of this unfortunate event. Investigations continue as police strive to reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
