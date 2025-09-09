Left Menu

Sonipat Sets Path for Inclusive Future with Human Development Report

Sonipat aims for sustainable growth with input from diverse stakeholders at a JGU event focused on the Human Development Report. Discussions covered a wide range of critical issues, from education to environmental transformation, setting a foundation for strategic regional development. The report will guide policies for inclusive progress.

Sonipat's ambition for inclusive and sustainable growth took a significant leap forward on August 27, 2025. The Jindal Institute of Haryana Studies at O.P. Jindal Global University hosted an influential Stakeholder Consultation, focusing on the forthcoming Sonipat Human Development Report (HDR).

The event assembled a diverse group of experts from academia, government, media, and development sectors to address the district's most pressing challenges and unexplored opportunities.

With an emphasis on making the HDR accessible and actionable, participants discussed creating user-friendly indices and data disaggregation, preparing to track development across key sectors like maternal health, WASH, and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

